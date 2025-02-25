Red Sox 2024 Breakout Role Player 'In Danger' Of Losing Roster Spot, Says Analyst
The Boston Red Sox have tough decisions to make every spring, but this spring could prove even tougher than usual.
Sure, there's the controversy over whether Rafael Devers or Alex Bregman will play third base. But both of those two will have Opening Day roster spots no matter what. The same cannot be said for some of the less established big-leaguers or top prospects lurking around camp.
When highly-touted farmhands Roman Anthony, Kristian Campbell, and Marcelo Mayer eventually come up, the players on the fringes of the major league roster will necessarily be affected. Injuries can factor in as well, but ultimately, it's going to be one in, one out.
On Monday, FanSided's Miles Houston named utility infielder Romy Gonzalez, who had a productive 2024 season in a short-sided platoon role, as one of the players "in danger" of losing their spots on the big-league roster heading into the 2025 campaign.
"(Gonzalez) carved out a decent role for himself on the 2024 team, appearing in 89 games for Boston. Despite not lighting up the box score, he still produced decent numbers, posting a line of .266/.306/.417 in addition to a 99 OPS+ of 99 and 97 wRC+."
"However, with a fully healthy squad heading into 2025, his time in Boston may be over. In addition to (the debuts) of Campbell and Mayer, the Red Sox also signed veteran Abraham Toro to a minor-league deal. If Toro has a good spring training, he could take a spot away from Gonzalez."
If Gonzalez is indeed in danger, it's likely to happen after Opening Day. The utility role he plays means he should have a spot among the four regular bench players, alongside David Hamilton, Rob Refsnyder, and whoever the backup catcher may be.
But if Campbell comes up and owns the second base job from day one, Gonzalez and Hamilton might be in direct competition, and that's without considering where Vaughn Grissom fits into the mix. Both have minor-league options, and the Red Sox likely won't be afraid to use them.
Having too many talented ballplayers is always a good thing, but Gonzalez would be unfortunate to catch the short end of the stick. He's too good at what he does to be stuck in Triple-A, but Boston will leave him there if there's someone who can do his job even better.
