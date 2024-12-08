Red Sox 2024 Home Run Leader Spurns Boston For $49.5 Million Deal With Rival Orioles
The Boston Red Sox went into the offseason needing right-handed power, and that need just got even more desperate.
Though most of Boston's offensive stats were solid on the whole last season, they struggled mightily against left-handed pitching. That was mostly due to the severe imbalance of lefties and righties in the lineup, and now, their top righty is on the move.
Tyler O'Neill, who arrived in Boston via trade with the St. Louis Cardinals last offseason, had a very solid year in his lone campaign with the Red Sox. Now, though, he'll be competing against his old team for a division title in 2025.
On Saturday, O'Neill agreed to a three-year, $49.5 million contract with the AL East rival Baltimore Orioles, who were in search of added right-handed power as well. Jon Heyman of the New York Post was first to report the news and the deal is pending a physical.
O'Neill, 29, was incredibly streaky in 2024, but when he got hot, he could carry the Red Sox offense by himself. He led the team with 31 homers despite playing only 113 games. Seven of those games included multiple home runs, which led MLB this season.
In particular, O'Neill destroyed left-handed pitching in 2024, making him the Red Sox's top threat with a southpaw on the bump. He slashed .313/.430/.750 against lefties, compared to .209/.290/.403 against righties.
When O'Neill has been healthy throughout his career, he's generally produced good results. He has a career 116 OPS+, 109 home runs, and two Gold Gloves. But since finishing eighth in Most Valuable Player voting in 2021, he's missed nearly 200 games due to injury.
If Baltimore can get the best version of O'Neill, especially with their left-field wall moved in, it will be a scary sight for the Red Sox in 2025. To counteract that threat, Boston would be wise to sign a masher of their own soon who can do damage against lefties like O'Neill can.
