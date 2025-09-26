Red Sox $21 Million Investment Is Thriving — With Phillies
The Boston Red Sox attempted to bolster the starting rotation ahead of the 2025 Major League Baseball season.
Boston did this by acquiring Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox and by signing Walker Buehler in free agency to a one-year deal worth over $21 million. Crochet has been a superstar but the Buehler deal didn't necessarily work out in Boston's favor. Buehler appeared in 23 games overall with the Red Sox, including 22 starts, and had a 5.45 ERA and 84-to-55 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 112 1/3 innings pitched.
The former Boston Red Sox hurler is thriving
It got to the point in Boston that it initially demoted him to the bullpen and then ultimately released him ahead of the deadline for players to join teams and be playoff-eligible. The Philadelphia Phillies swooped in and got Buehler ahead of the deadline and have looked smart ever since. The Phillies signed Buehler to a minor league deal and quickly promoted him afterward.
He's now appeared in three games with the Phillies, including two starts, and has a 0.66 ERA and 8-to-6 strikeout-to-walk ratio 13 2/3 innings pitched. He's allowed just one earned run in those 13 2/3 innings pitched for Philadelphia and is 3-0 with the team.
On the flip side, the Red Sox's rotation has had question marks pretty much ever since. Richard Fitts got hurt so that was another depth option gone. Boston currently is utilizing Connelly Early and Kyle Harrison as rotation fill-ins. Payton Tolle also was an option but now he's in the bullpen for Boston. Throughout the season, the Red Sox's pitching depth has been tested. At one point, the Red Sox seemed to have a surplus and traded Quinn Priester away and moved on from Sean Newcomb among other moves. Then injuries played a role plus Boston cut ties with Buehler.
Now, the Red Sox's depth is still a question mark and what makes that even more difficult is the fact that Buehler is thriving with the Phillies. At the time, it seemed like the right move, but injuries have continued to bite Boston.