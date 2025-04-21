Red Sox $21 Million Veteran Beginning To Validate Signing With Strong Performance
Starting pitching is everything in Major League Baseball, and the Boston Red Sox are hoping they've finally turned a corner as a franchise.
Though the Red Sox ranked seventh in starting pitching ERA in 2024, it had been a rough last few seasons in the rotation. They acted decisively to upgrade that group this offseason, and it's paying early dividends.
Trading for ace Garrett Crochet was the obvious headliner, but the Red Sox also signed a high-profile free agent with championship pedigree. Walker Buehler got off to a slightly slow start to his Red Sox career through two starts, but lately, he's been a lot better.
On Monday, Buehler took the mound for the Red Sox on Patriots Day, with his team needing a win to stay above .500 and take the season series against the lowly Chicago White Sox. And even with a rocky start, the righty delivered.
Buehler pitched seven innings for the first time in his Red Sox career, allowing one earned run on four hits while striking out nine batters, his new season-high. After allowing hits to the first two batters of the game, he was nearly untouchable.
It's the continuation of a positive trend for Buehler, who has a 1.96 ERA over his last three starts. He now owns a 4.23 ERA and 26 punchouts in 27 2/3 innings with his new team.
Coming off a down year with the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers, Buehler needed to have a resurgence to justify the contract the Red Sox gave him. He signed a one-year deal worth $21.05 million, which was the exact value of the qualifying offer for this year's free agent class.
Buehler did not receive a qualifying offer from the Dodgers. Meanwhile, the Red Sox tendered one to Nick Pivetta, who turned them down and wound up signing a four-year, $57 million contract with the San Diego Padres.
Even after a standout performance in the postseason, it was a risky move for Boston to trust Buehler after barely pitching in the regular season over the past two years. It's still early, but Buehler is beginning to justify the Red Sox faith in him with his performance.
