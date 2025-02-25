Red Sox 25-Year-Old Set To Take Important Step: Insider
The Boston Red Sox already have dealt with some nagging injuries to kick off Spring Training but they did get a positive update on Monday.
Boston starter Brayan Bello has been dealing with some shoulder soreness that has slowed him down to kick off Spring Training. He hasn’t been ruled out for Opening Day at this point and did get a positive update. MLB.com’s Ian Browne shared that Bello has thrown at 120 feet and will throw a bullpen on Friday.
“Brayan Bello did well with his strength tests and is throwing out to 120 feet,” Browne said. “He will throw his first bullpen of Spring Training on Friday. Unclear if he'll be ready for the start of the season. Alex Cora said Lucas Giolito is ahead of Bello.”
This is exactly what the Red Sox likely want to hear. Boston starter Kutter Crawford seems to be behind Bello at this point and it has been shared that he may be unlikely for Opening Day.
The Red Sox will need as many starters as possible and the 25-year-old should be in line for a big year. Bello somewhat struggled to kick off the 2024 season. He was much better in the second half and finished the year with a 4.49 ERA overall across 30 starts. Bello struggled out of the gate but had a 3.53 ERA across his final 14 starts of the season. That's the production Boston needs.
If the Red Sox are going to accomplish their goals and make a deep run this year, Bello is going to have to step up. This is a great update on the young starter.
