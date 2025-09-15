Red Sox 28-Year-Old Entering 'Final Days' In Boston?
Who will be back for the Boston Red Sox in 2026?
This is a topic that has already been talked about too much with the regular season winding down. Boston has a good chance of making a run to the playoffs this year. The Red Sox already have at least locked in a winning season for the first time since 2021. Boston has an 82-68 record right now with just about two weeks left to go in the season.
Despite this, FanSided's Katie Manganelli got a head start and predicted that Nate Eaton is entering his "final days" as a member of the team.
Should the Red Sox actually consider moving on from Nate Eaton?
"Nate Eaton has posted three short stints with the Red Sox in the big leagues this year, the first of them lasted just one day," Manganelli said. "But the utility player has been a valuable depth option when Boston has needed him. Eaton was most recently summoned on August 18 as the roster replacement for Wilyer Abreu, who sustained a calf strain the day before. Eaton was raking in Triple-A before his call-up, with a .365/.420/.667 slash line with three doubles, two triples and four homers in August. He's carried his offensive success into September, with a .381/.435/.476 slash line in nine games.
"The Red Sox expect Abreu to be activated between September 16-18, and Eaton is a likely possible roster casualty for his return. Abreu is a superior defender, and he's the Red Sox's home run leader with 22 bombs on the year."
The utility man has been solid for Boston in a small sample size. .290/.348/.403 with one homer and three RBIs in 31 games. He's the type of guy you want to have in your organization. Arguably, there isn't any reason really to move on from Eaton. He signed a minor league deal with Boston before the season. If the Red Sox could get him back on something similar for 2026, that would be solid for the depth purposed for the franchise.
More MLB: Red Sox Can’t Ignore Kyle Schwarber’s Latest Free Agency Comments