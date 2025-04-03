Red Sox 2B Kristian Campbell Explains Decision To Sign $60 Million Extension
The Boston Red Sox may have had mixed results on the field so far this season, but they've been crushing it in the executive suites at Fenway Park.
So far this week, the Red Sox have handed out a six-year, $170 million extension to ace Garrett Crochet, and an eight-year, $60 million extension to rookie second baseman Kristian Campbell. Then, on Wednesday, both played key roles in a much-needed 3-0 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.
Crochet was unhittable, throwing eight scoreless innings with eight strikeouts and only five baserunners allowed. And Campbell, who has been one of Boston's best hitters to this point in the season, chipped in with two more doubles, bringing his season OPS to 1.250.
Campbell, 22, was regarded as one of the best prospects in baseball coming into the season, but one never knows how a young player is going to take to the big leagues. He's been so good, so quickly, that it felt like a slam dunk decision to give him the extension.
After the win, Campbell opened up about the decision to tie himself to the franchise for at least two extra years beyond arbitration, with two club options potentially extending the tenure through 2034.
“They developed me from Day 1,” Campbell said, per Christopher Smith of MassLive. “As soon as I got drafted, they’ve been working with me every day. I’ve learned something new every day. They’ve helped me become the player I am today. So it means a lot to me that I’m with the Red Sox for a long time.”
“It’s a great place to be — in front of a winning city, winning culture, winning people. And I’m definitely fortunate. I’m looking forward to being in Boston.”
It's safe to say that if Campbell keeps hitting like this, Boston will look forward to having him for many years to come.
