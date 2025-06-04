Red Sox 33-Year-Old Named 'Best-Kept Secret' In Boston
There are things to like about this Boston Red Sox roster despite the struggles the team has faced to this point in the season.
Boston isn't where it wants to be. That much is obvious. There is plenty of doom-and-gloom chatter out there and it isn't hard to find. But, what about the positives?
One guy who certainly has given Boston everything he possibly can this season is left-handed reliever Brennan Bernardino. There was a time in Spring Training in which it wasn't even a guarantee that he would crack the big league roster. He ended up winning a role and has a 1.52 ERA in 27 appearances so far to show for it.
Boston got some crazy usage out of him, specifically in May. He appeared in 16 games and pitched to a 0.71 ERA and 10-to-6 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 12 2/3 innings pitched. Bernardino has been everything the team could've hoped for.
He's been good enough to the point that Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly called him Boston's "best-kept secret."
"Boston Red Sox: Brennan Bernardino," Kelly said. "Brennan Bernardino was a pretty effective reliever out of Boston's bullpen two years ago, before a disappointing 2024 saw him post a 4.06 ERA. Still, he has made 55-plus appearances in consecutive seasons, and he has been very effective over 27 games this season with a 1.52 ERA and 3.34 FIP."
He's not wrong. Bernardino may not have entered the season with a ton of buzz, but he has been one of the best overall relievers in baseball to this point.
