Red Sox’s Rafael Devers Caused Frenzy By Taking Grounders

The Red Sox superstar surprised some people...

Jun 1, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Boston Red Sox designated hitter Rafael Devers (11) shown in the dugout before the game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox recently asked Rafael Devers to make the change from designated hitter to first base.

It didn’t happen and since then there has been a seemingly endless amount of opinions on the matter. For example, team legend David Ortiz actually talked about the situation on Monday.

The same day, videos popped up on social media of Devers taking ground balls … at shortstop. He’s obviously not going to be playing any shortstop, but this was interesting at the very least because it was shared on social media that he hadn’t taken pre-game grounders in a bit.

Reports popped up as recently as Friday — by MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo — that the Red Sox aren’t expected to have Devers in the field this season. Just a few days later he’s seen taken grounders. 

It’s more likely than not nothing, but it’s always worth following when Devers is doing something. Social media was set ablaze when the videos started but circulating, but we shouldn’t get ahead of ourselves yet. If Devers were to make a move back to the infield, it would open up the DH spot and give the club another chance to add some pop to the lineup.

The Red Sox dropped their first game of a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night at Fenway Park. Boston will get back on the field on Tuesday night against Los Angeles looking to improve its 29-33 record.

