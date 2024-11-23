Red Sox $34 Million Slugger Predicted To Betray Boston In Favor Of Orioles
Sometimes, a free agent leaving town is for the best. But that doesn't mean it's fun to see them in a rival's uniform.
The Boston Red Sox are facing such a predicament with outfielder Tyler O'Neill, who led the team in home runs during his lone season at Fenway Park. If O'Neill isn't back in Boston in 2025, there are some obvious potential destinations that could come back to bit the Red Sox.
O'Neill is, in many ways, exactly what the Red Sox need. He's a right-handed power hitter who does immense damage against left-handed pitching. But he also missed nearly 50 games due to injury, and struck out over 40% of the time against righties, which likely gave the Red Sox pause when declining to tender O'Neill the qualifying offer.
The last place the Red Sox want to see O'Neill wind up is elsewhere in the American League East, but if an when they commit to not bringing him back, they no longer have a say in the matter. Unfortunately, there's a team in the East that makes a lot of sense for him as a new destination.
The Baltimore Orioles also need more right-handed power, and O'Neill would likely fit within their price range. Ryan Finkelstein of Just Baseball recently predicted that the Orioles would sign O'Neill to a two-year, $34 million contract with an opt-out after the 2025 season.
"Injuries have marred O’Neill for his entire career, which likely prevents teams from offering him a long-term deal. Best case for O’Neill might be signing a two-year deal, with an opt-out that would allow him to hit free agency again if he can stay healthy where he can get a longer term deal next year," Finkelstein said.
Signing O’Neill would give the Orioles a stopgap, who could replace some of the production they would be losing if Santander signs elsewhere."
O'Neill, 29, had 31 home runs and an .847 OPS in 113 games this season. The Red Sox may not have space for him in the outfield once Roman Anthony arrives in the big leagues, but he'd be a very useful piece for many big-league teams.
If the left-field wall at Camden Yards was still the deepest in Major League Baseball, then it wouldn't make as much sense for O'Neill to head to Baltimore. But the Orioles made the obvious decision to move the wall back in, opening the door for right-handed hitters to sign there once more.
