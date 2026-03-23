Red Sox Reveal Strategy for ‘Luxury’ Five-Man Outfield

The Boston Red Sox have a "problem" that 29 other teams around baseball would love to have.

That is, of course, in reference to the club's outfield. Boston notably has a surplus of outfield talent. Roman Anthony is just 21 years old and already looks like a budding superstar in the league. Boston fans already knew this. Now, the entire baseball world does after Anthony led the way for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic. Ceddanne Rafaela arguably is the top defensive center fielder in baseball and is one of the team's best right-handed hitters. Wilyer Abreu is arguably the best defensive right fielder in baseball. That's not all, though. He has 20-plus homer power and also was electric in the World Baseball Classic.

Let's not forget about Jarren Duran and Masataka Yoshida as well. Duran was an All-Star in 2024 and was an 8.7-WAR player. In 2025, he was a 4.7-WAR player. In Spring Training and the WBC, Duran has looked much more like the 2024 version of himself. In 10 games in Spring Training Duran has slashed .400/.500/.840 with three homers, five RBIs, five walks, two doubles and two stolen bases. Yoshida was another WBC star for Team Japan and is one of the better contact players for the organization. Overall, there is massive talent in the outfield and any team would be lucky to have a group like this.

The Red Sox's outfield is going to be electric

Mar 15, 2026; Miami, FL, United States; United States left fielder Roman Anthony (3) rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the fourth inning against the Dominican Republic during a semifinal game of the 2026 World Baseball Classic at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

There have been questions out there about how the Red Sox are going to handle playing time for all of these guys. Red Sox manager Alex Cora opened up about how he wants to get all five of these guys consistent time, as transcribed by the Boston Globe's Alex Speier and Peter Abraham.

"Cora wants all five to get regular playing time — which likely will mean more time off for all than they’d want in a vacuum," Speier and Abraham wrote. "But Cora sees the potential surplus as an asset that will permit the Sox not only to keep the group fresh but also to have late-game weapons at the manager’s disposal.

“We’re going to use everybody, and everybody has to be ready,” said Cora. “Everybody’s going to benefit from the luxury that we have. We’ve got five good players. It’s just making sure they understand going into the season, this is who we are, this is what we have, and if they have any questions, come here. If [all five get regular playing time], it’s gonna be special, because all of them can change games in different ways.”

Cora isn't wrong by any means. If the Red Sox can find a way to actually get these five guys consistent playing time, it will be special. When healthy, these five can significantly impact winning. It's not going to be easy. Arguably, as long as Anthony is in the lineup pretty much every day, any other combination would be just fine.

Yoshida has been the guy talked about the most as someone on the outside looking in. Cora talking about how it's important to get all five playing time, is a bit of a different vibe and is very positive for Yoshida. We're going to start to see this thing in motion on Thursday, March 26. Then, we'll get to see some real insight into how Cora is going to handle these five.