Red Sox 3B Alex Bregman Addresses Astros Boos, Houston Fans
The Boston Red Sox took opened a three-game series against the Houston Astros with a loss but while that was the case, there was some more meaning to the game for some.
For example, Red Sox superstar slugger Alex Bregman spent the first nine years of his big league career in Houston. Bregman was a homegrown superstar over there and helped the Astros win two World Series titles. Now, he's manning third base for the Red Sox and Houston reunited with Carlos Correa to replace him.
Boston is fortunate to have Bregman and it's clear that the Houston fans weren't too pleased with him during the series opener. Bregman went 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs back in Houston and the Astros fans let him hear it and showered him with boos. After the game, Bregman responded to the fans, as shared by MassLive.com's Christopher Smith.
Red Sox All-Star Alex Bregman responds to Astros fans after boo-filled return
"Red Sox' Alex Bregman on getting booed by some Astros fans after homer: 'It was great. I loved it. I loved it. I was hoping they would,'" Smith shared on social media.
It's not surprising that he was booed and even more not surprising that it came after a home run. Bregman developed into a star in Houston and developed in a fan-favorite and superstar. The same reasons why Boston fans love him now, are the reasons why he became a beloved figure in Houston. Plus, it doesn't hurt that he helped create arguably the best dynasty in Astros history.
There's already been noise out there about how disappointed people would be if Bregman were to leave Boston, and that's just after one season. Imagine having him for nine seasons and then the business part of baseball got in the way to end the partnership? That must be rough. The Red Sox are fortunate to have him on their side of the diamond right now. If the Red Sox can find a way to keep him around in the long term, this likely won't be the last time we see him get booed in Houston by any means.
The Red Sox landed a superstar and the Astros certainly must miss him. Bregman has played 74 games for Boston and is slashing .301/.382/.541 with 15 homers and 48 RBIs to go along with 22 doubles and 45 runs scored with Boston.