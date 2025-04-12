Red Sox $55 Million Starter Feels '100 Percent;' Is A Move Coming For Boston?
The Boston Red Sox have struggled to find consistency from their starting pitchers so far this season, so any help is welcome.
Fortunately, it appears that sometime in the next week or two, help will be on the way.
The Red Sox lost a trio of projected rotation options--Kutter Crawford, Lucas Giolito, and Brayan Bello--to the injured list during spring training. While none of the absences are expected to last too long into the first half of the season, Boston has been shorthanded in the meantime.
Fortunately, both Giolito and Bello have already made multiple rehab starts for Triple-A Worcester. Bello made his third on Friday, allowing two earned runs across four innings while striking out five. He threw 64 pitches, and his fastball topped out at 97.8 miles per hour.
After the start, Bello seemed to be in a good headspace about his rehab, and believes he can have a long-awaited breakout season even after missing the first few weeks.
“It’s been a while since I have felt this good,” Bello said, per Tommy Cassell of the Worcester Telegram and Gazette. “My pitches are good, I feel good mentally, I feel good physically, so I’m excited about this.
Bello also told reporters he felt "100 percent" ready to return to the big leagues if the Red Sox felt it was the right time to bring him back. However, Chris Cotillo of MassLive reported Saturday that Bellow would have at least one more rehab start before his return.
“If I need one more here in Triple A, I’ll do it,” Bello said. “If they decide that I’m ready to pitch in a big-league game, I’m also ready for it. But they haven’t told me anything.”
The Red Sox signed Bello to a six-year, $55 million contract extension last season, and he struggled somewhat, posting a 4.49 ERA in 30 starts. But he was significantly better in the second half, with a 3.47 ERA after the All-Star break, and he led the team with 14 wins.
With Sean Newcomb floundering in the fifth starter role in Boston, Bello's return can't come soon enough. For now, we'll find out how many more boxes there are to check before he can take the ball in the big leagues.
More MLB: Red Sox Make Dubious History With 5-Error Night Vs. Lowly White Sox