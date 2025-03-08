Red Sox $55M Starter 'Increasingly Unlikely' To Recover In Time For Opening Day
As the Boston Red Sox prepare for a season with heightened expectations, they may have to wait a while to see their starting rotation at full strength.
When the Red Sox's pitchers reported to spring training in February, there were two key members of the 2024 rotation lagging behind in their preparation. Kutter Crawford, who has dealt with patellar tendon soreness dating back to last season, seems likely to begin the season on the injured list.
Meanwhile, Brayan Bello came to camp with a sore shoulder, but the Red Sox have been happy with how he has progressed. He first threw a bullpen last Friday, then another on Thursday, and manage Alex Cora has been clear that they don't want to rush the 25-year-old righty.
On Saturday, WEEI's Rob Bradford reported that although Bello is "still progressing well" in his rehab, it is "increasingly looking unlikely" that the third-year starter will be ready for Opening Day.
"He's behind," Cora told Bradford.
Bello made 30 starts last season, leading the team in wins with a 14-8 record but pitching to a 4.49 ERA. He struggled after returning from a lat injury in May, but rebounded with a sub-four ERA from July through September.
Fortunately, the Red Sox are also better equipped to deal with the absence of Bello (and Crawford, for that matter) than they would have been in years past. A pair of 24-year-olds, Quinn Priester and Richard Fitts, have both added velocity and are throwing well in camp after brief cameos on the big-league roster last September.
Priester, who only has one minor-league option remaining, is more likely to earn Bello's spot to begin the season than Fitts, who still has all three of his options available.
As much as it would be nice to have Bello ready from day one, the more important thing is getting him set to pitch another 30 starts. Boston made a big investment in him with a six-year, $55 million extension last offseason, and they have to treat him with the proper long-term caution as a result.
