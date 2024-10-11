Red Sox $7.5 Million Hurler Urged To Return To Boston In 2025
One of the Boston Red Sox's top priorities this upcoming offseason certainly should be the bullpen.
Boston's bullpen finished with the 24th-ranked bullpen ERA in 2024 at 4.39. The Red Sox had some bright spots, like Kenley Jansen and Chris Martin, but also some struggles. Boston needs to add multiple pieces to the bullpen this winter, but it also could make sense to bring back a familiar face.
Martin will be a free agent, but he certainly should be among the top options for the Red Sox this winter. He spent the last two seasons with the Red Sox and had a 2.16 ERA across 100 appearances. Over that stretch, he also had an eye-popping 96-to-11 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 95 2/3 innings pitched.
He was extremely dependable and should be back in Boston in 2025. NBC Sports Boston's John Tomase certainly made the case for a return.
"As for Martin, he's nearing the end of the line at age 38, but he remains effective, and the Red Sox bullpen is in shambles, with Justin Slaten the only definite keeper," Tomase said. "Martin is a veteran leader on a young roster, and it's no coincidence that the season went south after he got hurt in July. The Red Sox will have competition for his services, since he's a proven eighth-inning arm, but he'd fill needs on the field and in the clubhouse."
Martin has been fantastic for the Red Sox and hopefully will be back in 2025.
