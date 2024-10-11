Red Sox Predicted To Cut Ties With Projected $72 Million Star

Inside The Red Sox

Sep 20, 2019; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; A detail view of Boston Red Sox hats and gloves at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox certainly aren't going to be looking exactly the same by the time the 2025 Major League Baseball regular season rolls around.

Boston will be active this winter and will likely make a flurry of additions. The Red Sox have a few clear roster holes, but the team knows that more than anyone on the outside looking in. Boston has made it known that it likely will be more active this winter but the Red Sox also could lose some players.

All-Star closer Kenley Jansen will be a free agent, and NBC Sports Boston's John Tomase predicted that he won't be back in 2025.

"Whatever slim chance Jansen had of re-upping -- and let's be honest, he's had his eyes on the exit for a while -- went out the window when the All-Star closer flew home a couple of days early, much to the consternation of some offended teammates, per MassLive," Tomase said. "Alex Cora took the fall for that one, claiming it was a manager's decision, but it's pretty clear both sides are ready for a break.

"Before we dismiss Jansen with a wave, though, we should acknowledge how effective he was over his two years in Boston. He made an All-Star team and saved 56 games with a 3.44 ERA. He won't be easily replaced at the back of the bullpen."

Jansen was great for the Red Sox over the last two years and gave the club a dependable option at the end of games like it needed. While that is the case, he will be expensive and his time with the team very well could be ending.

