Red Sox $90 Million Piece To Take Big Step In Road To Recovery
The Boston Red Sox should get a big piece back in the very near future.
Red Sox designated hitter/outfielder Masataka Yoshida hasn’t seen any action in Spring Training to this point. Yoshida had surgery in October to repair a tear in his right shoulder. He’s been working his way back and now reportedly is cleared to hit live batting practice, according to MassLive.com’s Christopher Smith.
“Masataka Yoshida has been cleared to hit live BP,” Smith said.
Yoshida had an up-and-down year in 2024. He spent the 2023 season mainly in the outfield but spent the 2024 season strictly as a designated hitter. He dealt with some injuries throughout the campaign, but was a productive hitter when he was healthy.
Yoshida appeared in 108 games overall last season with Boston and slashed .280/.349/.415 with 10 home runs and 56 RBIs. His numbers were pretty on par with his 2023 rookie campaign, although Yoshida appeared in 140 games as a rookie.
It was a somewhat odd offseason for Yoshida. He was in trade rumors for a lot of the offseason but remains in Boston. Even recently, there’s been chatter about him. With all of the third base question marks, they can impact him. If the Red Sox move Devers to DH, it would significantly impact Yoshida’s playing time. He has three years left on his five-year, $90 million deal.
It’s unclear what will happen with him but hopefully, he can shine in his return and continue to show why he should be in Boston.
