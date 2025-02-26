Red Sox 22-Year-Old Phenom Could Force Difficult Decision In 2025
The Boston Red Sox have some tough questions to address this spring but are in a much better position than they have been in over the last few years.
It's better to have too much talent rather than too little. This is something the Red Sox are dealing with right now. Boston has a surplus of high-end talent and absolutely can be a playoff team in 2025 and maybe even the top team in the American League.
Boston is right on the doorstep of contention in the American League and had one of the best offseasons of any team in baseball. With the additions of Garrett Crochet, Walker Buehler, Alex Bregman, and Aroldis Chapman among others, the Red Sox are trending in the right direction. What makes things even more exciting is the fact that Marcelo Mayer, Roman Anthony, and Kristian Campbell also should see time at the big league level in 2025.
There may not be a team in a better position than Boston right now, aside from the Los Angeles Dodgers. Boston will have to make some tough decisions, though, with all of the talent on the roster. ESPN's Jeff Passan examined the roster and shared that Campbell could be the first of the "Big 3" to make the big league roster and if he were to make it out of camp, that obviously would push Alex Bregman to third base and Rafael Devers to designated hitter.
"Campbell is in line to be the first -- of many, the Red Sox hope -- to crack the big league roster," Passan said. "He's in competition for the second-base job this spring, a testament to the organization's belief in him. If he wins it, Bregman will play third and Devers -- who has received MVP votes five of the past six years and signed a franchise-record $313.5 million contract -- will move to designated hitter, a role he said unequivocally he doesn't want to play."
The Red Sox have a chance to be really good in 2025. Campbell is coming. Whether that is for Opening Day, or at some other point in 2025. This is a decision the club is going to have to make eventually but it is a good problem to have.
