Red Sox $90 Million Slugger Throws Wrench In Rafael Devers Debate With Big Spring Debut
If there's a Boston Red Sox fan or pundit out there arguing to move Rafael Devers from third base to designated hitter, they're also implicitly saying that Masataka Yoshida shouldn't have a prominent role.
Yoshida, the 31-year-old Japanese slugger who is entering year three of a $90 million contract that runs through 2027, was limited to designated hitter duties in 2024, and he had surgery to repair his injured right shoulder at the end of the season.
It will still be a while before Yoshida can play the outfield, if the Red Sox even intend to let him try it this season. But on Sunday, he made his spring training debut as a DH, and he reminded all of his naysayers how important he can be to the Boston lineup at his best.
Yoshida laced the first pitch he saw all spring for a two-run ground-rule double down the right field line off the New York Mets' Paul Blackburn. In his second at-bat, he lined an RBI single over the shortstop's head. He finished the day 2-for-3 with three RBI.
“Regardless of that result, I was able to hit the first pitch of my first at bat,” Yoshida said after the game, per Ian Browne of MLB.com. “So, it just felt great.”
Yoshida also added that he hopes to be ready to play the outfield by Opening Day, though he's still only able to play catch from 45 feet at the moment. But with a crowded outfield picture full of faster, better defenders, it's hard to see Yoshida earning a full-time starting left field job.
So if Yoshida is hitting well, he's probably going to DH, which will keep Devers at third and shift Alex Bregman to second base. And manager Alex Cora seemed to indicate after the game that he expects Yoshida to hit well.
“This guy, throughout his career he was able to hit and crush the ball,” said manager Alex Cora, per Browne. “I don't think it was a bat speed problem or him hitting too many ground balls. It’s a matter of -- just like Raffy last year -- he was banged up, but he posted. He did everything possible to be out there.
“Now, we're going to get the healthy Masa, and I'm excited about that. I do believe he comes back to dominate the strike zone and drive the baseball. And that's going to be fun to watch.”
There's still a lot more to be decided in the next 25 days before the Red Sox open their season on the road against the Texas Rangers. But Sunday's message was clear: forget about Masataka Yoshida at your own risk.
