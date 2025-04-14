Red Sox Ace Garrett Crochet Drops Memorable '5 More Innings' Quote After No-Hit Bid
The Boston Red Sox don't want to overwork their new ace, but for his part, Garrett Crochet will happily go until he can't go anymore.
On Sunday, Crochet took the mound against his old team, the Chicago White Sox, and delivered the best outing of his career so far. He kept the White Sox hitless until the eighth inning, until former Red Sox prospect Chase Meidroth, who was in the trade for Crochet, singled through the left side.
Crochet was immediately pulled by Red Sox manager Alex Cora at that point. Things got dicey when Garrett Whitlock allowed the inherited runner to score, but a Trevor Story solo home run gave Boston a crucial insurance run to secure Crochet's second win in a Red Sox uniform.
Cora was more than happy to get Crochet out as quickly as possible. He was at 97 pitches, but he'd thrown over 100 in each of his last two starts, and was pitching in the eighth inning for only the second time in his career.
But to hear Crochet tell it, he could have kept pitching until the cows came home.
“I felt like I kept a lot in reserve,” Crochet said, per Ian Browne of MLB.com. “I didn't really start ramping it up there in velo until later in the game. I feel like I could've thrown five more innings. I was feeling really good.”
It's hard to overstate what Crochet has meant to the Red Sox through four starts. Sunday was the second time already that he's taken the mound with the team needing a win in the worst of ways, and both times, he's delivered the new best outing of his young career.
But it was a quote from Crochet before the start even happened that really drives home the type of competitor the lefty is.
“I'm chasing greatness every time I touch the mound,” Crochet said Friday, per Browne. “Everybody is. I want to throw a complete-game no-hitter. And then, as soon as the first hit's given up, I'm like, ‘[Darn], all right. Let's move on.' But it's just seeing how many zeros I can put up every time I go out there.”
The Red Sox are sure lucky to have Crochet on their side for the next six years, if not longer.
