Red Sox's Wilyer Abreu Makes Honest Admission About Recent Trade Rumors
Few Boston Red Sox players entered the season under as much pressure as Wilyer Abreu, and the young outfielder has responded.
Abreu had a strong rookie season in 2024, winning the Gold Glove in right field and putting up a more-than-respectable 114 OPS+ at the plate. But with top prospect Roman Anthony breathing down his neck, Abreu found his name plastered across the trade rumor ecosystem all winter.
Coming out of spring training, no one knew what to expect from Abreu--not just because of the added scrutiny, but because he lost 15-plus pounds from a gastrointestinal virus that made him miss most of the team's spring games.
However, Abreu has not only been the Red Sox's best hitter so far, but he's been one of the best players in the sport through 10 percent of the season. He leads the team in batting average, OPS, and WAR, and although the trade rumors haven't entirely quieted, he's made major inroads on solidifying his spot long-term.
Over the weekend in Chicago, Abreu addressed those rumors, which didn't seem to have much of an impact on his mentality while preparing for the season.
“I didn’t really pay attention to it. I feel like that’s out of my control,” Abreu said through a translator, per Alex Speier of The Boston Globe. “I just focus on the things that I can control, and (rumors) don’t really bother me at all.
“I know what I needed to do. I just needed to focus on what I can control. That’s what I did.”
Abreu hit two home runs in the Red Sox's season-opening win over the Texas Rangers and has hardly looked back since. He's slashing .340/.468/.600 with three home runs, four doubles, and 12 walks. His 204 OPS+ means he's been roughly 104 percent more productive than the average hitter.
It's a funny game, and trades can come when players least expect them. But it's becoming harder to envision the Red Sox moving on from Abreu by the day.
