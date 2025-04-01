Red Sox Ace Garrett Crochet Made History After Just 1 Start
Garrett Crochet hasn’t been with the Boston Red Sox for long but he has already made Major League Baseball history.
Crochet and the team reportedly came to terms on a six-year contract extension on Monday worth $170 million that includes an opt-out after the 2030 season, as shared by ESPN’a Jeff Passan.
"Breaking: Left-hander Garrett Crochet and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a six-year, $170 million contract extension, sources tell ESPN," Passan said. "The deal starts in 2026 and includes an opt-out after 2030. By far the largest deal ever for a pitcher with 4+ years of service."
As Passan noted, this deal is historic. Before Crochet landed this reporter contract, the largest contract for a pitcher with less than four years of service time was Jacob deGrom’s $137.5 million deal with the New York Mets, according to USA Today Sports’ Bob Nightengale.
"Garrett Crochet finally gets the extension he was seeking, signing a six-year, $170 million deal with the Boston Red Sox. It buys out four years of free agency, and is the most lucrative contract for a pitcher with 4 years of service time in history, eclipsing Jacob deGrom's $137.5 million deal with the Mets."
Now that’s just impressive. Crochet is a rare player. He was drafted by the Chicago White Sox with the No. 11 pick in the 2020 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft. He didn’t even appear in a minor league game before making his big league debut. The 2024 season was his first as a full-time starter and clearly the league views him highly.
Fortunately, the Red Sox will have him for at least the next few years.
More MLB: Red Sox 'Bold' Prediction Is Exciting For Boston; Bad For Yankees