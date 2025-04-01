Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Ace Garrett Crochet Made History After Just 1 Start

Boston fans certainly should be excited right now...

Patrick McAvoy

Feb 28, 2025; Clearwater, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet (35) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at BayCare Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
Feb 28, 2025; Clearwater, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet (35) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at BayCare Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
Garrett Crochet hasn’t been with the Boston Red Sox for long but he has already made Major League Baseball history.

Crochet and the team reportedly came to terms on a six-year contract extension on Monday worth $170 million that includes an opt-out after the 2030 season, as shared by ESPN’a Jeff Passan.

"Breaking: Left-hander Garrett Crochet and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a six-year, $170 million contract extension, sources tell ESPN," Passan said. "The deal starts in 2026 and includes an opt-out after 2030. By far the largest deal ever for a pitcher with 4+ years of service."

As Passan noted, this deal is historic. Before Crochet landed this reporter contract, the largest contract for a pitcher with less than four years of service time was Jacob deGrom’s $137.5 million deal with the New York Mets, according to USA Today Sports’ Bob Nightengale.

"Garrett Crochet finally gets the extension he was seeking, signing a six-year, $170 million deal with the Boston Red Sox. It buys out four years of free agency, and is the most lucrative contract for a pitcher with 4 years of service time in history, eclipsing Jacob deGrom's $137.5 million deal with the Mets."

Now that’s just impressive. Crochet is a rare player. He was drafted by the Chicago White Sox with the No. 11 pick in the 2020 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft. He didn’t even appear in a minor league game before making his big league debut. The 2024 season was his first as a full-time starter and clearly the league views him highly.

Fortunately, the Red Sox will have him for at least the next few years.

Patrick McAvoy
