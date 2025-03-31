Red Sox 'Bold' Prediction Is Exciting For Boston; Bad For Yankees
The Boston Red Sox clearly are in a different position than they were in a year ago.
At this time last year, most baseball pundits across the league thought Boston was going to finish significantly closer to a last-place finish than a playoff spot in the American League. Boston finished the 2024 season with an 81-81 record and added a serious influx of talent led by Garrett Crochet and Alex Bregman.
The perception around this team is completely different now than it was a year ago and The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey even predicted that Boston will top the New York Yankees and win the American League East this year.
"This year’s bold prediction: The Red Sox win the division," McCaffrey said. "The Yankees are saddled with long-term injuries to Luis Gil and Gerrit Cole and the Orioles still need to prove themselves after a lackluster winter, meaning the Red Sox have at least a chance to push for the AL East title for the first time since 2018."
New York has been great to open the 2025 season, but the Red Sox arguably are a better team when you compare the two rosters on paper. Boston's offense needs to get it going and then we can have a real discussion about the two, but there's a lot of hope with this Red Sox team right now.
Boston's front office said it was going to be aggressive and it certainly did its part.
