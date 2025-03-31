Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox 'Bold' Prediction Is Exciting For Boston; Bad For Yankees

The perception around Boston has completely changed...

Patrick McAvoy

Aug 14, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a New York Yankees hat and glove on the bench against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Aug 14, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a New York Yankees hat and glove on the bench against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston Red Sox clearly are in a different position than they were in a year ago.

At this time last year, most baseball pundits across the league thought Boston was going to finish significantly closer to a last-place finish than a playoff spot in the American League. Boston finished the 2024 season with an 81-81 record and added a serious influx of talent led by Garrett Crochet and Alex Bregman.

The perception around this team is completely different now than it was a year ago and The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey even predicted that Boston will top the New York Yankees and win the American League East this year.

"This year’s bold prediction: The Red Sox win the division," McCaffrey said. "The Yankees are saddled with long-term injuries to Luis Gil and Gerrit Cole and the Orioles still need to prove themselves after a lackluster winter, meaning the Red Sox have at least a chance to push for the AL East title for the first time since 2018."

New York has been great to open the 2025 season, but the Red Sox arguably are a better team when you compare the two rosters on paper. Boston's offense needs to get it going and then we can have a real discussion about the two, but there's a lot of hope with this Red Sox team right now.

Boston's front office said it was going to be aggressive and it certainly did its part.

More MLB: Red Sox's Alex Cora Shuts Down Doom-And-Gloom Talk

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/Boston Red Sox News