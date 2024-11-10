Red Sox Advised To Sign Rangers All-Star To $14M Deal By MLB Insider
If the Boston Red Sox want to make some noise in 2025, they will need a better bullpen.
Boston's bullpen crashed and burned in the second half of the 2024 season and finished with the 24th-ranked ERA at 4.39. The Red Sox's bullpen needs a serious upgrade. Boston also will have to replace at least Kenley Jansen, as he is a free agent. Chris Martin also is a free agent, but there at least is somewhat of a chance of a reunion.
The Red Sox need to be active while looking for bullpen help, and NBC Sports Boston's John Tomase suggested Texas Rangers hurler David Robertson as a fit on a $14 million deal.
"David Robertson (one year, $14 million)," Tomase said. "The Red Sox have done pretty well with aging relievers on short-term deals recently, whether it was one year of Adam Ottavino in 2021 after a trade with the Yankees, or two-year deals for Chris Martin and Kenley Jansen that just expired. The 39-year-old Robertson could play a similar role this winter as Craig Breslow looks to rebuild Boston's bullpen.
"The Red Sox need arms, and they need leaders, and Robertson fills the bill. The last active member of the 2009 World Series champion Yankees, Robertson just improbably posted one of the highest strikeout rates of his career (33.5 percent) with the Rangers. His cutter remains one of the most unhittable pitches in baseball, as evidenced by the remarkable two-day stretch in June when he was summoned to face Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani, and Freddie Freeman twice and struck out all three both times."
Robertson logged a 3.00 ERA in 2024 across 68 appearances. He also is left-handed, which certainly would help Boston. This seems like a fantastic idea.
