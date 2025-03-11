Red Sox All-Star Dealing With 'Mild' Tightness Leading To Scare
The Boston Red Sox took on the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday and did so with a key piece of their offense.
When the lineup was initially shared, shortstop Trevor Story was included in it. He was scratched from the lineup shortly before the contest kicked off, though. Unsurprisingly, it led to a frenzy on social media when it was announced that Story was out but took a bit for the team to share why he was going to miss the game.
Story has notably dealt with a plethora of injuries since joining the Red Sox ahead of the 2022 campaign. He's had a lot of bad luck. Because of this, some people were unsurprisingly nervous when it was announced that he was scratched without initially sharing the reason why.
MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo shared that Story was scratched for precautionary reasons due to "mild upper back tightness" before the game started.
"From Red Sox: Trevor Story was scratched from today’s lineup for precautionary reasons due to mild upper back tightness," Cotillo shared.
The fact that the tightness was labeled as precautionary should be a positive sign for Red Sox fans. It's not shocking there was some nervousness on social media when Story was scratched but at least as of writing there doesn't seem to be any serious cause for concern.
We still have a few weeks to go until Opening Day, but fans should feel good right now despite Story being scratched.
