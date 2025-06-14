Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox All-Star 'Grinder' Surprisingly Compared To Phillies Legend

Who does this Boston player remind you of?

Colin Keane

May 25, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Detailed view of a Philadelphia Phillies hat and glove in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox's identity as a team has a lot to do with their 28-year-old All-Star outfielder.

That player's gritty, aggressive approach to the game recently drew high praise from NESN's Alanna Rizzo.

Speaking on the 310 To Left podcast on Friday, Rizzo offered a striking comparison, likening the Red Sox’s leadoff hitter Jarren Duran to a Philadelphia Phillies legend known for his relentless hustle and all-around game.

"I love the way that Jarren Duran plays a solid defensive outfield," Rizzo said. ‘I have said this before … Jarren Duran reminds me of Chase Utley in the outfield. He’s just a grinder. He’s a ball player, he’s just a dude. And I love that about this team. And we think about the fact that Jarren Duran is still incredibly young, but all of a sudden, he’s like the old man on the squad with Roman Anthony coming up and Marcelo Mayer and Kristian Campbell."

For Duran, the comparison to Chase Utley, a six-time All-Star and 2008 World Series champion, is no small compliment. Utley, a second baseman, was renowned for his fearless defense and clutch hitting, earning him a reputation as the ultimate gamer during his 16-year career.

Rizzo sees similar qualities in Duran, whose speed and instincts serve him well in the outfield and on the basepaths.

At 28, Duran is indeed a relative veteran on a Red Sox team transitioning to prospects like Anthony and Mayer.

Duran’s journey, from a 2018 seventh-round pick to a 2024 All-Star, reflects the same resilience Utley embodied. Overcoming early struggles and mental health challenges, Duran has become a vital catalyst for Boston.

