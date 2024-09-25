Red Sox Announce First Big Move Of 2025, But It's Not What You Think
Change is sometimes good. The Boston Red Sox will test that theory in 2025.
No, we don't yet know if the Red Sox will sign Blake Snell, Corbin Burnes, or Max Fried. Those are the kinds of changes fans care the most about, of course. But Boston did get an early start on their 2025 agenda in another fashion.
It's often said that if you look good, you feel good. If you feel good, you play good. The Red Sox have played oddly well when they've worn a specific uniform the past few seasons. And it appears that will be enough to keep that uniform around past its original expiration date.
According to Chris Cotillo of MassLive, the Red Sox will be changing up their uniform wardrobe next season. The changes include ditching their blue alternate jerseys, keeping their original yellow City Connect uniforms, and launching a new round of City Connects that have yet to be released.
"Major Red Sox uniform news: The Red Sox will unveil a City Connect 2.0 uniform in 2025 and will no longer wear their blue alternate jerseys," Cotillo posted on X. "Given the popularity of the yellow uniforms, they have elected to keep it as a core uniform offering for the foreseeable future."
Perhaps the yellow jerseys don't have universal approval, but it's hard to deny their track record. The Red Sox are 35-13 when wearing the City Connect 1.0, which could well have contributed to the decision to keep them around.
Also, as a random aside, the Red Sox now have only one jersey with nameplates on the back, the road grays, and three without one. That could, of course, change if the new City Connects feature names on the back.
So, what theme will the designers go with this time around? Green Monster? Dunkin'? The "Rainbow Swash" Natural Grid tank, as one fan suggested on social media?
We'll all be waiting with bated breath to find out. But frankly, they could take the field in clown costumes, and if they made the playoffs, we'd all sign up for that any day.
