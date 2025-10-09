Red Sox Announce Unexpected Surgery For 29-Year-Old Role Player
On Monday, at the Boston Red Sox's season-ending press conference, chief baseball officer Craig Breslow announced that starting catcher Carlos Narváez would undergo meniscus surgery.
In Breslow's comments that day, he mentioned that Narváez's procedure was the only surgery they had to announce at the time. But as it turned out, the other player at Narváez's position needed a minor procedure as well.
Connor Wong, the Red Sox's former starting catcher who became the backup to Narváez this season, underwent successful surgery on his right hand, the Red Sox announced on Thursday.
Wong's unexpected surgery took place Wednesday
The procedure, which took place on Wednesday, was a right-hand carpal boss excision, per Christopher Smith of MassLive. The injury is separate from the pinky fracture that sent Wong to the injured list in April, which was on his left hand. The carpal boss is a bony lump on the back of the hand.
The Red Sox have not announced a timeline for his return, but it's unlikely a surgery like this would set him back long enough to miss regular season games.
After a strong year in 2024, Wong seemingly couldn't get his act together offensively this season. Coming off a season in which he hit .280 with a very respectable .758 OPS, the 29-year-old had a .190/.262/.238 slash line, no home runs, and a .500 OPS. He didn't have an RBI until June 29.
The injury news was unexpected, but if it helps explain the total fall-off in power and all offensive production, perhaps it portends well for Wong to improve in 2026. He wasn't the most consistent performer last year, but he had some legitimate thump (13 home runs) and occasionally helped carry the offense.
Narváez seemingly established himself as the long-term starting backstop this season, though the Red Sox will have to make sure he still looks like his usual self following knee surgery. But they'll need a lot more from Wong next year, or it might be time to search for other options at the position.
More MLB: David Ortiz, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Ruthlessly Mock Yankees After Playoff Defeat