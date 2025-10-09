Inside The Red Sox

David Ortiz, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Ruthlessly Mock Yankees After Playoff Defeat

A Yankees loss is Big Papi's Christmas Day

Jun 10, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz at fenway for a Make A Wish meet and greet before the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
If you thought the New York Yankees' eliminating the Boston Red Sox would temper some of David Ortiz's antics during the postseason, think again.

Ortiz was one of the great Yankee killers of all time, and Toronto Blue Jays superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is quickly joining him among those ranks. Just six days after the Yankees took down the Red Sox in the wild card series, they were sent packing by the Blue Jays on Wednesday night.

Guerrero's performance in the series (9-for-17, three home runs, nine RBIs) was legendary. But it might have been topped by the fun he had at the Yankees' expense.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. enjoys laughing at Yankees' pain

Guerrero joined the FOX postgame show, co-hosted by Ortiz and Yankees legends Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez. And in an homage to one of Ortiz's favorite bits, Guerrero showed off an imitation that was part-Big Papi, part-John Sterling.

"Theeeeee Yankees lose!" Guerrero crowed, making the entire panel erupt into laughter.

Hilariously, it was as though Ortiz sensed that Jeter and Rodriguez were enjoying the joke as well, so he asked Guerrero to keep repeating it with him until the two New York stars were sick and tired of it.

The Red Sox didn't get to where they wanted to be this season, and losing to the Yankees in the playoffs for the first time in 22 years was a tough pill to swallow. Still, there's a part of every Red Sox fan that feels like Christmas morning every time the Yankees are eliminated from the postseason.

Boston fans can join in on the Blue Jays' fun for now, but Guerrero has tormented the Red Sox plenty over the years as well. This series was a wake-up call that the Yankees weren't that well-constructed to win a World Series, and that the Red Sox have an uphill battle to fight in the American League East moving forward.

Still... you have to appreciate the spectacle of Big Papi and Vladdy dancing on the Yankees' graves. We're a long way from the days of "27 rings!" banter.

