Red Sox Announce Unfortunate Liam Hendriks Update

The Boston Red Sox announced some negative news on Monday...

Patrick McAvoy

May 10, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks (31) throws a pitch in the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images
May 10, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks (31) throws a pitch in the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images / Peter Aiken-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox announced some negative injury updates on Monday.

The most pressing update for the organization in relation to the playoffs was the loss of Lucas Giolito for the Wild Card round. He's going to miss the series against the New York Yankees due to an elbow issue.

But, he wasn't the only person who got an update. On Monday, the Red Sox announced that Liam Hendriks underwent elbow surgery, as shared by MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.

"News from the Red Sox: Liam Hendriks had elbow surgery. It was a successful right elbow ulnar nerve transposition with posterior interosseous nerve release," Cotillo said.

The Boston Red Sox announced some news on Monday

Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks
May 21, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks (31) pitches against the New York Mets during the sixth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Hendriks has just had some brutal luck. He's a guy who was the best reliever in baseball at one point. But, he battled -- and beat -- Cancer before needing to undergo Tommy John surgery back in 2023. He missed the 2024 season and returned this year for Boston and was able to make 14 appearances. He had a 6.59 ERA and 12-to-7 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 14 appearances. Hendriks signed a two-year, $10 million deal with the Red Sox before the 2024 season. He has a $12 million mutual option for the 2026 season, which doesn't seem likely to be picked up.

Tim Healey of the Boston Globe noted that this is a "common follow-up" surgery for pitchers who undergo Tommy John surgery.

"Liam Hendriks had right elbow ulnar nerve transposition surgery, the Red Sox announced," Healey said. "That is a common follow-up to Tommy John surgery, which Hendriks had in 2023."

There was a lot of optimism for Hendriks heading into the 2025 season, but things didn't work out for him. While this is the case, he did to a lot off the field. He was nominated as the Red Sox's nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award. Although he wasn't able to take the field as much as he likely hoped for Boston, he made an impact with the organization and it would be nice to have him back.

Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball.

