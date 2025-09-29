Red Sox Announce Unfortunate Liam Hendriks Update
The Boston Red Sox announced some negative injury updates on Monday.
The most pressing update for the organization in relation to the playoffs was the loss of Lucas Giolito for the Wild Card round. He's going to miss the series against the New York Yankees due to an elbow issue.
But, he wasn't the only person who got an update. On Monday, the Red Sox announced that Liam Hendriks underwent elbow surgery, as shared by MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.
"News from the Red Sox: Liam Hendriks had elbow surgery. It was a successful right elbow ulnar nerve transposition with posterior interosseous nerve release," Cotillo said.
Hendriks has just had some brutal luck. He's a guy who was the best reliever in baseball at one point. But, he battled -- and beat -- Cancer before needing to undergo Tommy John surgery back in 2023. He missed the 2024 season and returned this year for Boston and was able to make 14 appearances. He had a 6.59 ERA and 12-to-7 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 14 appearances. Hendriks signed a two-year, $10 million deal with the Red Sox before the 2024 season. He has a $12 million mutual option for the 2026 season, which doesn't seem likely to be picked up.
Tim Healey of the Boston Globe noted that this is a "common follow-up" surgery for pitchers who undergo Tommy John surgery.
"Liam Hendriks had right elbow ulnar nerve transposition surgery, the Red Sox announced," Healey said. "That is a common follow-up to Tommy John surgery, which Hendriks had in 2023."
There was a lot of optimism for Hendriks heading into the 2025 season, but things didn't work out for him. While this is the case, he did to a lot off the field. He was nominated as the Red Sox's nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award. Although he wasn't able to take the field as much as he likely hoped for Boston, he made an impact with the organization and it would be nice to have him back.
