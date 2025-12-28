Red Sox Have Blue Jays Superstar On 'Primary' Target List

The Boston Red Sox have a need in the middle of the order still and a handful of options have been mentioned as potential targets. This has been the case in reference to both free agents and trade targets.

While this is the case, Boston should stick to free agency for its next big addition. The trade market has been kind to Boston so far with Sonny Gray, Willson Contreras, and Johan Oviedo all coming to town. Boston has already traded a handful of hurlers away to get these deals done. Boston traded two top five prospects in Jhostynxon Garcia and Brandon Clarke, two hurlers with big league experience in Richard Fitts and Hunter Dobbins, and pitching prospects as well without big league experience.

Right now, the Red Sox are right around the first CBT threshold. It's $244 million for the 2026 season followed by other thresholds at $264 million, $284 million, and $304 million. So, the Red Sox have money to spend and long-term money off the books in Rafael Devers. Because of this, Boston needs to act. Alex Speier of the Boston Globe reported that the club's "primary targets" outside of Alex Bregman are Bo Bichette, Ketel Marte, and Isaac Paredes.

The Red Sox need more

"With Contreras in the fold, the Sox continue to pursue another infield bat," Speier wrote. "According to major league sources, the team’s primary targets remain fairly consistent: Free agent infielders Alex Bregman and Bo Bichette, as well as trade candidates Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks) and Isaac Paredes (Astros). Aside from Marte, who is a switch-hitter, all are right-handed. There are additional alternatives on both the trade and free agent markets, but to date, that group of five occupies the front-burner pursuits."

Bregman should be the top choice, but if he signs elsewhere, it should be Bichette. He's 27 years old and arguably is the second-best long-term option of the group of four anyway. He has four seasons with 175 or more hits over the last five years. The only season he didn't reach the threshold was in 2024 because he played just 81 games. He's a career .294 hitter and can play second base, shortstop, or third base. For Boston, it needs help at second base or third base right now. Marcelo Mayer can play either position that doesn't get filled with an external option.

Boston has long-term financial flexibility and should invest some of it in either Bregman or Bichette and not cut ties with any other prospects at the moment.

