Red Sox Announcement Is Huge For Garrett Crochet, Bad News For Yankees
The Boston Red Sox's battles with the New York Yankees this weekend weren't great in terms of on-field results, but the days before and after the series set them up nicely.
Though Boston lost two of three to the Yankees, Sunday night's win with Garrett Crochet on the mound was huge for momentum. The Texas Rangers lost on Sunday, so the Red Sox's magic number to clinch a playoff spot is down to 10 with 12 games to play.
Most critically of all, the Red Sox got an off-day on Monday after previously enjoying another on Thursday. It's rare to get two rest days in the span of a week, and it allowed the Red Sox to make a pitching plan for the remainder of the regular season that should work in their favor.
Red Sox set rotation for Athletics series
Boston announced its rotation for their home showdown with the Athletics from Tuesday to Thursday. Rookie Connelly Early will make his second big-league start on Tuesday after mowing down the A's in his big-league debut, but unlike last time through the rotation, fellow rookie Payton Tolle will not start Wednesday.
According to multiple reports, including Christopher Smith of MassLive, the Red Sox will start veterans Lucas Giolito on Wednesday and Brayan Bello on Thursday, both on four days' rest. Effectively, the two off-days allowed them to shorten their rotation to four pitchers this week, setting up Crochet to throw again on Friday.
The Red Sox have not yet announced Crochet as the Friday starter, but if Giolito and Bello are throwing on "regular" rest rather than waiting their turn for four others to pitch, there's no reason to expect Crochet won't do the same.
Especially, that is, because it would set Crochet up for Game 1 of a potential Wild Card Series. If he starts Friday, he'll presumably pitch on five days' rest the following Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, then be lined up for Game 1 of the Wild Card Series on Tuesday, Sept. 30.
If the playoffs started today, the Red Sox would face the Yankees in said Wild Card Series. After earning the win on Friday, Crochet officially went 3-0 with a 3.29 ERA against New York this season, striking out 39 batters in 27 1/3 innings. He punched out Aaron Judge 10 times in 13 plate appearances, and the Red Sox won all four of his starts.
Though all of Boston's starters have pitched better on five days' rest than four this year, setting things up this way was a no-brainer.
