Connelly Early Makes Final Push for Red Sox Roster Spot vs. Yankees

The Boston Red Sox's starting rotation could end up being the very best in baseball over the course of the 2026 season.

If everyone stays healthy, Garrett Crochet is going to lead the way after logging a 2.59 ERA across 32 starts in 2025 in his first season in Boston. He finished in second place for the American League Cy Young Award and is one of just a few hurlers who realistically can push Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal for the award. Beyond Crochet, the Red Sox are loaded. Ranger Suárez is an All-Star Boston loves enough to invest a five-year, $130 million contract in. Brayan Bello is just 26 years old and had a 3.35 ERA in 2025 in 29 appearances. Let's not forget about Sonny Gray, who is a three-time All-Star himself and is coming off back-to-back 200-plus strikeout seasons.

The No. 5 spot is still technically up for grabs and the competition has been stiff, and a bit eye-opening. Let's get this out of the way, it would be a surprise if Johan Oviedo is not the No. 5 starter for the club on Opening Day. He entered camp as the favorite and has responded with a 1.59 ERA in four starts. He's allowed just two earned runs in 11 2/3 innings of work while striking out 14. He has been good. But Connelly Early and Payton Tolle really don't want to make Boston's decision easy.

Early took the mound on Wednesday against the New York Yankees and arguably had his best appearance of camp so far with just about one week to go until Opening Day.

The Red Sox have something to think about with Connelly Early

Mar 18, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Connelly Early (71) throws a pitch against the New York Yankees in the second inning during spring training at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The young lefty pitched five innings of one-hit ball and struck out seven Yankees and walked two. A dominant, shutout performance with just a few days to go until Opening Day. It's not like he was facing a lineup full of minor leaguers as well. New York's lineup included Amed Rosario, Ben Rice, Giancarlo Stanton, Cody Bellinger, Randal Grichuk, Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Austin Wells. That just goes to show how dominant Early was.

His velocity and he mixed his pitches well.

Connelly Early looked ready to start the season after firing off 5 scoreless innings with 7 K against group of Yankees starters today!



The Red Sox southpaw has proven he belongs in the Majors! pic.twitter.com/PT64hM14aC — Thomas Nestico (@TJStats) March 18, 2026

It was a near-perfect last-second audition for the young lefty for a job in the big leagues. Another variable to think about is the fact that Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reported on Tuesday that there are some "concerns" with how Suárez has been built up in camp so far, although he did say that it isn't likely to take him out of the rotation early on.

But with that being said, could Early make a last-second run at a job? He at least gave the front office something to think about.