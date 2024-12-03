Red Sox Are Number-One Destination For $166M Braves All-Star, Report Claims
The Boston Red Sox are certainly generating a lot of buzz these days, but they've yet to capitalize on that buzz with an actual signing.
Ok, sure, the Red Sox added lefty Justin Wilson, who could wind up throwing some important innings in the bullpen at some point. But there's a different lefty on most people's minds nowadays, and every indication is that Boston will make a strong push to sign him.
This refers, of course, to Max Fried, a former two-time National League All-Star with the Atlanta Braves. The Red Sox have no lefties in their rotation, and in Fried, they'd be getting one with an incredibly strong track record--a lifetime 73-36 hurler with a 3.07 ERA.
What are the odds the Red Sox can sign Fried, one of the biggest names on the starting pitching market this winter? There may be some positive news on that front.
Joe Rowan of Just Baseball named the Red Sox as the number-one potential destination for Fried in a recent report.
"Would Fried make sense for Fenway?" Rowan asked. "I don’t see any reason why not, especially considering this team doesn’t need to focus on offensive free agent additions at this time. They have enough bats in-house and know how to develop players well. With one of the best farm systems in the league, their future is bright."
"What I would love to see from John Henry and Craig Breslow is to go all in on Max Fried and trade for Garrett Crochet... That’s not just a playoff team, that’s a World Series contender."
Competition will be stiff for the 31-year-old lefty, and Rowan also named the Baltimore Orioles, Texas Rangers, Toronto Blue Jays, and New York Mets as threats to pry him from the Red Sox's hands.
Fried was recently projected for a six-year, $166 million contract by Jon Heyman of the New York Post, a steep figure that could go even higher based on some of the prices starters have signed for thus far this winter.
The Red Sox have to beat some of the other contenders to the punch. Fried could be just the thing they need to mount their first playoff charge in four years, but they won't get him if they maintain the "wait and see" approach that's cost them over the last couple of winters.
