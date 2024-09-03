Red Sox Are Prime Option To Land Braves Ace After Latest Cold Streak
Things aren't looking good for the Boston Red Sox right now.
Boston has performed above expectations overall this season, but right now it's looking not-so-good for the team in regard to the race for the playoff spot. The Red Sox have been right in the mix for an American League Wild Card spot but currently are 4 1/2 games behind the Kansas City Royals.
There isn't much time left to make up ground in the standings. Boston has struggled in the second half of the season and pitching struggles arguably are the biggest reason why. The Red Sox's offense has cooled of late, but pitching woes have played a major role in the second-half struggles.
Once the 2024 season ends -- whether or not the Red Sox make the playoffs -- additions should be coming to the starting rotation. There will be plenty of options out there and Boston needs to add another frontline starter.
One player who could be a prime option for the Red Sox certainly is Atlanta Braves ace Max Fried. He was ranked as the fourth-best upcoming free agent by CBS Sports' R.J. Anderson.
"It's hard for a player to fly under the radar when they have Fried's track record, but he seems to manage," Anderson said. "He's a two-time All-Star and a three-time Gold Glove Award winner who could trot into the offseason with a career ERA+ above 140. Yet he feels overlooked, probably because of his workload limitations. He's started more than 30 games just twice, and he's averaged more than six innings per pop in a season once.
"Fortunately for Fried, he's pitching in an era where teams are at greater ease with such numbers. In turn, we suspect he's going to feel very comfortable with the figures he gets this winter."
Fried is a two-time All-Star and three-time Gold Glove Award winner with a career 3.11 ERA. Atlanta may not be able to afford him and Boston certainly could. He will be less expensive than someone like Corbin Burnes or Blake Snell which could make him more appealing to the Red Sox.
Once free agency opens up, Boston should be the first one to give Fried a call. The Red Sox gave the Braves one ace in Chris Sale. Maybe they could take one back in Fried.
