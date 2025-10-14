Red Sox Assistant In Contention For Twins Manager Opening: Report
The Boston Red Sox are attempting to construct a winning formula for next year, but right now, they can only make decisions about the personnel outside the white lines.
Boston recently decided to bring back most of its coaching staff from last season -- with the exception of assistant hitting coach Ben Rosenthal. But their best-laid plans could be disrupted if manager Alex Cora's closest confidant on the staff ends up walking away.
Bench coach Ramón Vázquez has been with the Red Sox since Cora was hired as manager before the 2018 season, and their history goes back much farther, as Boston traded Vázquez to the Cleveland Indians for Cora in 2005. Will that partnership continue any longer?
Ramón Vázquez in the running for Twins gig
According to a report from New York Post insider Jon Heyman, the Minnesota Twins are interested in Vázquez as a candidate for their managerial position and are seeking permission to interview him. He is the first candidate for the Twins' vacancy to be confirmed by a report.
"Sources: Twins are seeking permission to interview Red Sox bench coach Ramon Vazquez for their manager opening," Heyman tweeted at 1:03 a.m. ET on Tuesday.
Vázquez, 49, has been coaching since 2014, having worked with the Houston Astros and San Diego Padres prior to being hired alongside Cora in Boston. He's been the bench coach since 2023, and recorded his first win as an acting manager this season when Cora missed a game to attend his daughter's graduation.
Not only is Vázquez well respected in Boston, but he's a former nine-year big-leaguer who would likely have a lot of credibility in any dugout. He also shares Cora's ability to speak fluently in both English and Spanish with the players, which is a massive asset in commanding a clubhouse.
It's still very early in the hiring process, but with the Twins entering a rebuild, one would think Vázquez would have to think long and hard about whether that's the opportunity he wants to take, even if it's the only one available to him this go-around.
