Red Sox 'In' On 36-Year-Old Journeyman Lefty Reliever

The Boston Red Sox's bullpen was one of the best in the league in 2025, but there's work to do this offseason with key pieces heading to free agency.

When the offseason began, lefties Steven Matz and Justin Wilson entered free agency. Matz has landed a deal already with the Tampa Bay Rays, but Wilson is still out there for the taking. Overall, Boston finished the 2025 season with the second-best bullpen ERA in the league at 3.41. Only the San Diego Padres were better at 3.06.

While that is the case, the Red Sox could use at least one or two more lefties before the offseason comes to a close. On Friday, MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo reported that Boston is "in" on journeyman reliever Danny Coulombe, and also noted that a reunion with Wilson "makes sense."

The Red Sox have a few holes to fill

"Red Sox are still active in the free agent market for veteran relievers, especially lefties. While a Justin Wilson reunion makes sense, they're also in on Danny Coulombe (and I'm sure others)," Cotillo wrote on X on Friday.

Coulombe may not be a big-name reliever, like some of the guys who have already come off the market, like Edwin Díaz. But he's an 11-year big league veteran coming off a very solid 2025 campaign. Coulombe made 55 total appearances with the Minnesota Twins and Texas Rangers and had a 2.30 ERA and 43-to-18 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 43 innings pitched.

Coulombe is 36 years old at this point, but on a short-term deal, Boston couldn't go wrong. He has a 3.35 career ERA in 343 total big league appearances with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Athletics, Twins, Baltimore Orioles, and the Rangers.

He hasn't finished a season with an ERA above 2.81 since 2021 as a member of the Twins. That season, he had a 3.67 ERA. All of this is to say, if Boston can get a deal over the finish line with Coulombe, he could go a long way to help the club.

