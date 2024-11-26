Red Sox 'Big Trade' Could Be Coming With Trio Mentioned, Per Insider
There could be some significant changes on the horizon for the Boston Red Sox.
Most of the chatter swirling around the team has been about who they could add. Top-tier free agents Juan Soto, Corbin Burnes, Max Fried, and Blake Snell all have been mentioned in different ways for the team.
Boston has made it known that it's open to adding in the free agent market, but that is not all. The trade market also will heat up soon and Boston has some pieces that could generate plenty of interest. Boston has a surplus of outfield talent and there also could be changes coming to the infield. It seems like anything and everything is up in the air right now.
Three players who at least have popped up in trade talks have been Wilyer Abreu, Jarren Duran and Triston Casas, according to The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey.
"The Red Sox figure to be active on the free-agent market as well in pursuing starters, relievers and hitters, but there’s little doubt they’ll supplement their spending with at least one big trade of a young major leaguer," McCaffrey said. "A trio of names has already surfaced in trade discussions early in the offseason: Wilyer Abreu, Jarren Duran and Triston Casas."
Boston is in a position many teams likely would want to be in. The Red Sox won just 81 games in 2024, but they have a great young core in place and even more elite talent coming up from the minor leagues, including top-ranked outfield prospect Roman Anthony.
The Red Sox already have a lot of outfielders and Anthony's eventual arrival would make things even trickier. That's why a trade involving an outfielder like Abreu or Duran makes a lot of sense.
There has been some chatter about Rafael Devers switching positions. If he were to move to first base, then Casas would be expendable. There are plenty of people with much higher pay grades than I who will have tough decisions to make in the near future. While this is the case, Boston seems to be in a position to make some noise in 2025.
