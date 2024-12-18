Red Sox Blockbuster Trade Idea Brings $19 Million Astros 2-Time All-Star To Boston
The Boston Red Sox still have a long way to go before they can consider themselves World Series contenders.
It may be a harsh dose of reality, but it needs to be said. The Red Sox made a big-time trade last week, bringing in Garrett Crochet to be their new ace, but behind Crochet, the rest of the rotation still looks a bit iffy.
Tanner Houck, Brayan Bello, Kutter Crawford, and Lucas Giolito could all give the Red Sox strong seasons if things break right. But in today's game, things almost never break right, especially with the constant injury risks pitchers are facing.
Should the Red Sox, then, make one more blockbuster trade?
Drew Koch of FanSided recently named the Red Sox as a possible trade destination for Houston Astros two-time All-Star Framber Valdez, who is entering his walk year at age 31. Houston already traded Kyle Tucker this winter, signaling that Valdez is likely available.
"The Boston Red Sox already emptied the farm system to land Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox, but the cupboard is not bare," Koch said.
"Roman Anthony and Marcelo Mayer are probably off limits, but a young shortstop prospect like Franklin Arias —ranked in the top 100 according to MLB Pipeline— could be the headliner of a trade package heading back to Houston. The Astros need to beef up their farm system, and Boston could help facilitate that."
Valdez is projected to make $18.8 million in arbitration this season (via Spotrac) thanks to his excellent career to this point. He'll likely command even more than that in free agency for several years to come, so this will be the cheapest opportunity Boston has to get him, even for one year.
This could be Boston's opportunity to go all-in on the 2025 season. If Houston commands a reasonable price, which they should, considering there's only one year of control left on Valdez's deal, they should look at this situation as a true rental.
Sure, there's potential for an extension if Valdez truly loves pitching in Boston. But why not put some chips on the table for the short term in a wide-open American League?
More MLB: Why Red Sox Insider 'Would Be Shocked' If Boston Doesn't Sign Another Star Free Agent