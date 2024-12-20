Red Sox Blockbuster Trade Idea Lands Padres Ace Dylan Cease In 5-Player Swap
Could the Boston Red Sox pull off another blockbuster trade for starting pitching?
Garrett Crochet was the Red Sox's first big win of the offseason, but that was so nine days ago. Boston fans are hungry for more additions to the rotation, which could help propel a young, exciting team into contention amid heavy roster turnover all over the American League.
Dylan Cease of the San Diego Padres has been a name circulating in trade rumors, as San Diego is looking to shed some payroll and Cease is entering his final year of team control. The 28-year-old righty has finished top-five in Cy Young voting two of the last three years, with two different teams.
We're now seeing what someone on the San Diego side of the aisle thinks Cease would be worth in a trade specifically with the Red Sox. Needless to say, the price tag is a bit steep.
Earlier this month, Derek Togerson of NBC San Diego proposed a radical trade that would send both Cease and infielder Jake Cronenworth to Boston for outfielder Wilyer Abreu, first baseman Triston Casas, and shortstop prospect Marcelo Mayer.
"I'm starting to get a little scared that free agent outfielder Jurickson Profar won't be back. Nobody in San Diego wants him to leave but in the event that he does the Padres will need another corner outfielder," Togerson said.
"Cease is going to get close to $14 million in arbitration. He's also a legitimate ace who would fetch a hefty return. So, with Boston likely looking at a surplus of outfielders, (this is) a trade proposal that would be beneficial to both teams."
Everything about attempting to trade for Cease makes sense. He's young enough that he's got several good years left, he has the swing-and-miss ability that the Red Sox are coveting these days, and he's an extension candidate, much like Crochet.
But Togerson is proposing a pie-in-the-sky return from the Padres' perspective that would never happen. The Red Sox want nothing to do with Cronenworth, who is only in the deal because Togerson thinks the Padres need to shed his salary. And while giving up one of Casas, Abreu, or Mayer may be what it takes to pry Cease loose, giving up all three is ludicrous.
Should the Red Sox think about trading for Cease? Surely they already are. Should they give up three of their most valuable future position players to get a one-year rental? Seems like a pretty obvious "no."
