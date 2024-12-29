Red Sox Blockbuster Trade Idea Swaps Triston Casas For Twins $65 Million All-Star
Is there still a chance the Boston Red Sox trade Triston Casas this winter?
There are few players who divide the Red Sox fan base more than Casas, who has shown prolific power and surprising plate discipline for a first baseman through his age-24 season. He's had injury concerns both in the minors and majors, but when he's been healthy, he's done little but rake.
Because the Red Sox are so heavy on left-handed hitters, however, Casas' name has been thrown around like crazy this winter. There's an idea that the Red Sox could move Rafael Devers to first base, grab Alex Bregman or Nolan Arenado to play third base, and ship Casas out.
In a recent trade speculation piece about Casas, FanSided's Chris Schad discussed the Minnesota Twins as a team that could heavily benefit from acquiring the cost-controlled young slugger.
"There’s plenty of loose change that could be sorted out on both sides but there’s enough to make a deal," Schad said. "If the Twins are serious about upgrading at first base, Casas could be a legitimate target."
Schad named several Twins players as potential trade fits, but frankly, most aren't worth the Red Sox's time. Willi Castro, José Miranda, even Jhoan Duran... not worth giving up Casas. But ears around Boston might perk up when Pablo López's name gets tossed around.
"This could also be part of a bigger deal if the Twins want to follow through on Pablo López trade rumors," Schad said.
López, who is still only 28, was a 2023 All-Star, has over 900 strikeouts in his seven-year career, and is under contract for the next three seasons at just $65 million. While the Twins may want to shed payroll, López's deal is far more affordable than other pitchers of his caliber.
There aren't many players still available who should make the Red Sox consider dealing Casas, but López is one of them. There are lots of other hurdles to clear for that trade to happen, but don't be surprised if it continues to be floated.
