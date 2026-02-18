Alex Cora Hints Red Sox Found Missing Piece in Cardinals Trade

The first big move the Boston Red Sox made this winter has almost been forgotten, but was it perhaps the best move?

Former St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Sonny Gray arrived to the Red Sox in a trade for Richard Fitts and Brandon Clarke in November. The Cardinals also ate $20 million in cash considerations to ease the luxury tax burden on Boston.

Gray's 4.28 ERA last season masked some of the underlying metrics that suggested he still was among the most dependable starters in the game. And Red Sox fans who have high hopes for the trade to pay off will be heartened by manager Alex Cora's messaging on Gray from Tuesday.

Alex Cora spells out why Gray is perfect fit

Sep 19, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Sonny Gray (54) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

During his Tuesday media availability, Cora highlighted Gray's recent track record in two prominent statistical categories to show why Boston thought it was so important to nab him from St. Louis.

"Two-hundred strikeouts and a lot of innings," Cora said (via Tyler Milliken on X). "I think every pitching staff needs that. It also brings a veteran into the equation. Very thoughtful, like you said. In tune with everything about pitching, the metrics, and all of that.

Not only did Cora highlight Gray's individual abilities, but hinted that Boston could get additional value out of the 36-year-old as a mentor, particularly for fellow right-hander Brayan Bello.

"I think he'll have a lot of influence on Bello," Cora said. "Very similar as far as the repertoire. I think Bello throws harder, but we introduced a curveball to Brayan, hopefully Sonny can help him out with that."

Bello may have two new mentors on the staff, as lefty Ranger Suárez has also helped him with his changeup grip early in camp. Gray, as a righty with a similar arsenal, is also carrying an extra decade of experience under his belt, which could help weather the highs and lows of the season.

But beyond the mentorship, Gray should provide a level of consistency that the Red Sox sorely needed, and his peripheral numbers from last year also suggest that Boston could be getting more than some believe it paid for.