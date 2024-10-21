Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Blockbuster Trade Idea Would Land Braves $42 Million Star

Would the Red Sox consider a deal of this nature for the slugger?

Patrick McAvoy

Apr 10, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of an Atlanta Braves hat on the field during batting practice at Truist Park. The game against the New York Mets was postponed due to impending weather. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Apr 10, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of an Atlanta Braves hat on the field during batting practice at Truist Park. The game against the New York Mets was postponed due to impending weather. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
There could be some big moves on the way for the Boston Red Sox this winter.

After a long 2024 Major League Baseball season, we finally know who will be playing in the World Series. Sadly, the Red Sox didn't earn a playoff spot and the club's biggest rival has a chance to win the World Series as the New York Yankees are set to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles should be favored in the World Series, but the Yankees certainly have a chance. Boston should be taking a look at the World Series matchup and use it to be aggressive this winter. Both the Dodgers and Yankees heavily spent and also were active in the trade market leading into the 2024 season.

Boston needs to go back to the drawing board, and adding at least one right-handed slugger is a priority. Because of this. FanSided's Zach Pressnell put together a hypothetical trade proposal that would land Atlanta Braves slugger Jorge Soler in Boston.

"This deal is sending outfield prospect Jhostynxon Garcia to the Braves in exchange for Soler," Pressnell said. Garcia, 21, is a good prospect, though he is still considered raw in terms of his talent. He worked his way from Low-A to High-A to Double-A last season, slashing .286/.356/.536 along the way...

"For the Red Sox, they would be adding Soler, who slashed .241/.338/.442 with 21 home runs and 34 doubles split between the Giants and Braves last season. He would be a huge power upgrade for the Red Sox, taking the pressure off of adding a bat in free agency. This would allow for Boston to strictly target pitchers in free agency, allocating more money to upgrade their rotation and bullpen."

Soler is a one-time All-Star who had 21 home runs in 2024 and 36 home runs in 2023. He's just 32 years old, so there's reason to believe he could put up a similar level of production in 2025. Why not consider a move, at least?

