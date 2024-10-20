Red Sox Could Consider $22.5 Million Lefty 'Most Likely' To Get Traded
One former Boston Red Sox target is expected to be available once again this winter.
Boston was all over veteran left-hander Jordan Montgomery last offseason and even reportedly offered him a four-year deal. Things didn't work out, though. Montgomery decided against accepting Boston's offer and landed a one-year deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks with an option for 2025.
Although he struggled and the Diamondbacks have made it known that they don't want him, Montgomery likely will pick up the $22.5 million option because he wouldn't get more in free agency after a bad season.
He likely will pick up the option, but that doesn't mean that he will play in Arizona in 2025. Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer called him the Diamondbacks' "most likely" trade candidate.
"The D-backs' $25 million investment in Montgomery yielded a 6.23 ERA this season, so one can hardly blame Kendrick for his saltiness," Rymer said. "But if the lefty exercises (as he likely will) his $22.5 million option for 2025, the Snakes will have a dilemma on their hands.
"Rather than keeping the 31-year-old, the best thing for everyone would be a trade that would give him a fresh start elsewhere. The D-backs would presumably have to eat some of his 2025 salary to facilitate a deal, but likely not the entire sum."
If he becomes available, will the Red Sox circle back and pursue him? It would make sense. He had a bad year in 2024 after signing late. But he had an ERA below 4.00 in each of the three seasons leading up to 2024. Boston needs a lefty. Montgomery could be that guy.
More MLB: Red Sox Trade Idea Would Land Projected $8.75 Million Slugger