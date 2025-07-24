Red Sox-Blue Jays Wild Trade Buzz Picking Up Steam
The Boston Red Sox have plenty of firepower at their disposal that would interest opposing teams ahead of the trade deadline.
Despite this, it recently was reported that the Red Sox are expected to keep their outfield intact for now, at least. While this is the case, FOX Sports made an unlikely suggestion that the American League East rival Toronto Blue Jays would be a solid landing spot for Jarren Duran.
"The Blue Jays, who lead the Yankees by three games in the AL East, should operate like a legit contender. Acquiring Duran would fortify that status," FOX Sports said. "Last offseason, Toronto made a presumably cost-effective and high-impact move by signing former Baltimore Orioles outfielder/designated hitter Anthony Santander — who blasted 44 home runs in 2024 — to a five-year, $92.5 million deal. Unfortunately for the Blue Jays, Santander hasn't played since May 29 due to a shoulder injury and boasted a .179/.273/.304 slash line before going down.
"Furthermore, center fielder Daulton Varsho has missed the last two months due to a hamstring injury and struggled to get on base beforehand. Acquiring Duran could help Toronto replenish some of the production that both Santander and Varsho's absences have vacated. Duran would provide slug and somebody who files around the basepaths to a plausible offense but one that could use more slug; while Toronto entered Wednesday second in MLB with a .332 on-base percentage, it was also 12th with a .407 slugging percentage. At full force, Duran, Varsho, George Springer, Davis Schneider and Santander — who was the team's designated hitter before going down — would make for an outfield depth chart of multiple players who are adept at playing multiple spots."
Maybe this is true, but Duran is under team control for a few years. Why trade a fan-favorite within the division? This can be ruled extremely unlikely.