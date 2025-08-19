Red Sox's Nathaniel Lowe Explains Nationals Regrets In First Remarks After DFA
First baseman Nathaniel Lowe had a rough, rough year as a member of the Washington Nationals. Fortunately, that no longer matters.
Lowe was designated for assignment by the Nationals last week and granted his unconditional release on Saturday. He was free to sign with any team for the veteran minimum, and he and the Boston Red Sox were an obvious fit.
The Red Sox officially announced the Lowe signing on Monday, and the former Texas Rangers World Series champion was in the dugout during the series opener with the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night. He hopes a new uniform will also give him some newfound luck in the batter's box.
Nathaniel Lowe speaks on joining Red Sox, struggles in Washington
After passing his physical on Monday, Lowe spoke to media at Fenway Park about his thoughts on joining a Red Sox team in the thick of a playoff push.
“I’ve always enjoyed coming here as a visiting player,” Lowe said, per Chris Cotillo of MassLive. “The gameday environment is so great and seeing this team win and being part of something like that is so attractive. There’s a need for first base and I’d like to think I can plug myself in and really contribute.
“It’s so exciting. Getting plugged into a lineup that’s having great success and is part of making a great postseason push is what it’s all about. It’s a true blessing to be here.”
Lowe could never get off the ground in Washington, and because the Nationals are playing for the future, they didn't see fit to give him the chance to turn things around. He'll make $10.3 million as a National for his .216/.292/.373 slash line, 16 home runs, and -0.4 bWAR in the nation's capital.
“I’d like to have amnesia. I’d like to wipe it from my memory because it hasn’t gone nearly as well as I’d like it to," Lowe said of his time in Washington, per Cotillo. "There’s still some bright spots that I can look at and still hang my hat on, but there’s so much room for improvement and there’s so much time left for this team to do something special.
“I didn’t really know what to expect going into D.C. I didn’t make the most of that opportunity. The slash line is nowhere near where I want it to be.”
If Lowe can be anything close to the player he was from 2021 to 2024 in Texas (122 OPS+, 11.6 bWAR), the Red Sox will be thrilled, and possibly even consider keeping him around for next season. But all thoughts of the future can be put on hold until Boston sees what he looks like in his new role.
