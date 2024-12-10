Red Sox-Cardinals Discussed Blockbuster Deal To Send $260M Star In Boston
The Boston Red Sox missed out on the biggest star of the offseason but they are looking for other ways to still add pop to the middle of the lineup.
It wouldn't been great to add Juan Soto to the organization for the next 15 years and Boston made him a historic offer, but things just didn't work out. Boston has shown that it will be aggressive this offseason and a St. Louis Cardinals star has popped up as a possible trade target.
Cardinals star third baseman Nolan Arenado has three years left on a $260 million deal and firmly is on the trade block. Boston and St. Louis even have had "preliminary discussions" about a possible deal, according to MassLive.com's Sean McAdam.
"Despite their public comments, the Red Sox have had some preliminary discussions with the St. Louis Cardinals regarding 10-time Gold Glove winner Nolan Arenado, who would be acquired to play third," McAdam said. "Prior to his agreement with the San Francisco Giants last week, there had also been some internal talk about signing free agent Willy Adames, a shortstop, to play third."
Arenado is an eight-time All-Star, 10-time Gold Glove Award winner, and five-time Silver Slugger. He had a somewhat down year in 2024 and still had 16 home runs and 71 RBIs while slashing .272/.325/.394.
Boston needs right-handed pop, and Arenado surely could provide that. Keep an eye on him over the coming days.
More MLB: Red Sox Will Be 'In The Mix' For 23-Year-Old Phenom, Insider Reports