Red Sox-Cardinals Proposal Would Cut Ties With Jarren Duran
Should the Boston Red Sox consider one of the team's brightest, young stars?
Jarren Duran is 28 years old and has been the subject of some trade rumors recently. It all started with Dennis Lin of The Athletic reporting that the San Diego Padres are interested in him. The report has led to chatter and speculation since along with a handful of hypothetical trade proposals popping up on the internet.
Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer made a list of 10 hypothetical proposals for the Red Sox start and one involved the St. Louis Cardinals.
"Trade Proposal: St. Louis Cardinals get OF Jarren Duran, Boston Red Sox get 2B/SS JJ Wetherholt (Cardinals No. 1), LHP Quinn Mathews (Cardinals No. 2)," Rymer said. "Why It Works: The Red Sox basically rode Chaim Bloom out on a rail in 2023, but his legacy as their chief baseball officer is aging well. Quite a few current Boston regulars developed under his watch, including Duran.
"Though the Cardinals technically haven't turned their front office over to Bloom just yet, that is the plan and it's looking like he won't even have to rebuild. At 33-27, they have made it far enough to at least consider buying at the deadline. They don't have a bad outfield, but Jordan Walker is holding them back in right field. Duran's arrival could take care of that by bumping Lars Nootbaar from left to right, with Victor Scott II and his defense remaining in center."
Frankly, a move doesn't really make sense. It just goes to show what one report can do to talking points around the league. Duran arugably is the heart and soul of the Red Sox right now, why make a move involving him, especially when he's under contract for a few years ahead?
