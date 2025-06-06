Red Sox Keeping 3-Year MLB Vet Despite Recent Flurry Of Moves
The Boston Red Sox recently made a flurry of moves, including designating 27-year-old catcher Blake Sabol for assignmnet.
While this is the case, he went unclaimed and was outrighted to the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox, as shared by the team.
"The Red Sox today outrighted C Blake Sabol to Triple-A Worcester," the team announced.
Sabol has appeared in eight games so far for Boston after Connor Wong suffered a fracture in his hand. Over that stretch, he slashed .125/.167/.188 with one RBI. Last year, he appeared in 11 games with the San Francisco Giants and slashed .313/.421/.375. As a rookie in 2023 with San Francisco, 235/.301/.394 with 13 homers and 44 RBIs.
The fact that the Red Sox are able to keep Sabol is pretty positive. Boston doesn't have much catching depth throughout the organization so keeping a guy 129 big league games under his belt is always positive.
Boston is set at the big league level right now with Carlos Narváez and Wong, but Sabol will be a stop-gap option just in case some sort of injury pops up like it did earlier in the season.
The Red Sox had a day off on Thursday but will return to the field on Friday night on the road against the New York Yankees. Boston currently has a 30-34 record and currently is in fourth place in the American League East behind New York, the Tampa Bay Rays, and the Toronto Blue Jays.
More MLB: Red Sox Emerging As Potential Suitor For $34 Million Slugger