Red Sox CEO Drops Clearest Hint Yet On Alex Bregman’s Future
The two biggest topics of discussion for the Boston Red Sox recently have been about the starting rotation and whether or not Alex Bregman will opt-out of his three-year, $120 million contract this upcoming offseason.
Boston has some rotation options and we've seen guys like Payton Tolle, Connelly Early, and Kyle Harrison recently. That's still a big topic to figure out, but not one for this story.
Bregman's future is the other topic floating around baseball right now. There's already been plenty of opinions on the matter. Earlier in the season, there was some chatter about the possibility of a contract extension, but nothing has come to fruition as of writing.
There have been reports out there about Bregman potentially opting out. ESPN's Jeff Passan has talked about the possibility and has at least made it clear that his current expectation is that Bregman will opt out.
Will Alex Bregman return?
"Bregman signed a three-year, $120 million contract with the Boston Red Sox on the eve of spring training, and the fit has been exceptional," Passan said. "Bregman has taken over the Red Sox's clubhouse and become their unquestioned leader: a baseball rat whose wisdom is exceeded by his willingness to help his teammates find the best versions of themselves. It's rare to find a player who has such a wide base of knowledge and the ability to teach it, too...
"Because his deal included opt-outs after each of the first two seasons, Bregman could be playing elsewhere in 2026. Barring an injury or catastrophic slump, he will opt out and join (Kyle Tucker) and (Kyle Schwarber) in a clear top tier among this winter's free agents."
That's just one take, but has been the most popular one out there.
Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy joined WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show" on Thursday and was topic discussed was Bregman's future. While commenting on it, Kennedy gave arguably the most positive answer for the team to this point.
"A couple of weeks ago, we had a player roundtable with seven or 10 guys," Kennedy said. "Young guys, veteran guys and a few of us in management and ownership and the general message from the clubhouse was guys really love playing in Boston. I think what's cool is you have veteran guys, like Alex Bregman and Trevor Story and Aroldis Chapman mixed in with Garrett Crochet and (Roman Anthony) and guys that are new, but immediately get it. The veteran guys appreciate it. They've been other places and have seen fanbases unlike our fanbase.
You could literally see them in the session sharing with guys about how it's like other places and how it's just better here. How much better it is to play in front of packed houses and in a market where people care about baseball as much as anything in their lives. It's a group that wants to be here and that's a great thing. Our responsibility is to keep the right guys here in the long term and that starts with players that want to be here...
"We were all surprised by that report (Passan) given that we just haven't had discussions with Alex about anything other than the goal at hand right now with what's in front of us these next 15 games. That will all take care of itself. He wants to be here. We want him to be here. I'll leave it at that. He's such an important part of this season and what we're doing. All focus right now are on these next 15 games."
There you have it Red Sox fans. No need to panic yet.
